What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for UNH Q2 Earnings?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $5.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.49. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $29.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $6.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $26.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $7.51 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $29.45 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $7.49 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $33.28 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.91 EPS.

UNH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $664.00 to $563.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $650.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $660.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.86.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $395.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $393.11 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $493.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $526.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

