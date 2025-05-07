WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 380101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.91 million. WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 2.66%. WK Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of WK Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLG. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in WK Kellogg by 406.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 103,301 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in WK Kellogg by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 170,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WK Kellogg by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 127,984 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in WK Kellogg by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in WK Kellogg by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WK Kellogg Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Featured Articles

