Xencor (XNCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share and revenue of $23.44 million for the quarter.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $52.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.14 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 232.77%. On average, analysts expect Xencor to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xencor Stock Down 21.1 %

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Xencor has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, EVP Nancy Valente sold 4,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $50,914.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,334.07. The trade was a 8.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XNCR. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Xencor in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

