YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of YETI worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth $36,778,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of YETI by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,560,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,114,000 after purchasing an additional 489,063 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,767,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth $9,060,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter worth $7,702,000.

YETI Stock Down 3.7 %

YETI stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $555.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.08 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on YETI from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

