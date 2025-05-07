Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.70.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YUMC shares. Daiwa America upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Yum China Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Yum China has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.27.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $202,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,474.25. This trade represents a 7.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 37,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $1,851,796.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,657 shares in the company, valued at $19,021,879.47. This represents a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,176. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Yum China

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,102,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704,756 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 6,304.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,526,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346,069 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,361,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,127,000 after buying an additional 448,188 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,558,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,241,000 after buying an additional 4,969,073 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

