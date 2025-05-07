Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.68, but opened at $13.23. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Zeta Global shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 1,023,601 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZETA. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Zeta Global from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zeta Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 237,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 149,028 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the first quarter worth approximately $542,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zeta Global by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 168,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

