Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 18,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In related news, COO Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $99,248.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,215.16. This trade represents a 1.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,025 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $157,443.75. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 151,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,826.50. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,919 shares of company stock worth $5,744,978 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZG has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Baird R W upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “mixed” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.10.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $66.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.07. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of -140.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

