124,162 Shares in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 124,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in ASE Technology by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 6.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $12.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.62 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

