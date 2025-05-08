126,530 Shares in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 126,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.05% of Ardelyx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Ardelyx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

In related news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 5,171 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $29,061.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,140.16. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott acquired 381,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $1,609,410.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,396,871 shares in the company, valued at $10,114,795.62. This represents a 18.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,076 shares of company stock worth $777,555 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. The company has a market cap of $885.24 million, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $74.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ardelyx

(Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.