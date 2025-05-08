14,523 Shares in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NNN. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in NNN REIT by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of NNN REIT by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NNN REIT by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in NNN REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in NNN REIT by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised NNN REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NNN REIT from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays upped their target price on NNN REIT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “inline” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $46.50) on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NNN REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.54.

NNN REIT stock opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.62. NNN REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 45.65%. The company had revenue of $230.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is 108.41%.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

