19,013 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.65. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

