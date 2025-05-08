26,871 Shares in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,410,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,128,000 after acquiring an additional 144,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schneider National by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,369,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,940,000 after purchasing an additional 172,418 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,469,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,320,000 after purchasing an additional 306,275 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,200,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,987,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after buying an additional 158,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SNDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.11. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.34.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

See Also

