27,925 Shares in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 38,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average is $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.32. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $92.52.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $121.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 28,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $872,329.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 283,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,596.58. The trade was a 9.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,417 shares of company stock valued at $905,556 over the last ninety days. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

