29,979 Shares in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLBK. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter worth $578,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Columbia Financial by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 61,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLBK opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.38 and a beta of 0.18. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Columbia Financial ( NASDAQ:CLBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.95 million. Columbia Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

