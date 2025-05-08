327,467 Shares in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 327,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mindset Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BlackBerry by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

In related news, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $89,520.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,770.02. The trade was a 41.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 37,216 shares of company stock worth $112,025 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $3.75 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.12.

BlackBerry Price Performance

Shares of BB opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.24.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

