42,062 Shares in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 84,906 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 695.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 224,774 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 196,094 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,841,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 224,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $326.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.51 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNCY. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $26,107.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,619.78. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,662 shares of company stock worth $68,045. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

