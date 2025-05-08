44,051 Shares in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QXO. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its position in shares of QXO by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in QXO by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,886,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,091,000 after purchasing an additional 312,299 shares during the period. Archon Partners LLC boosted its stake in QXO by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Archon Partners LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 143,800 shares in the last quarter. Hauser Brothers GmbH increased its position in shares of QXO by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Hauser Brothers GmbH now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 150,015 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QXO in the 4th quarter worth $664,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QXO stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.27. QXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $290.00.

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

