58,777 Shares in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2,188.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 493,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMBS opened at $44.74 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $47.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.