6,904 Shares in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNS. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 610.2% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 24,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 20,747 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 926.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $578,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 81,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $77.59 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $110.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.74 and a 200 day moving average of $88.62.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The business had revenue of $133.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

