72,070 Shares in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 72,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.07% of Sally Beauty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,880,000 after acquiring an additional 279,222 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,316,000 after purchasing an additional 459,972 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,671,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,365,000 after buying an additional 156,580 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,605,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,228,000 after buying an additional 59,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after buying an additional 716,613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $8.06 on Thursday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $821.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $937.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.44 million. Research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

