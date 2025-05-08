98,244 Shares in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 504.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 32,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,454,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after buying an additional 24,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LILA opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

