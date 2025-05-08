Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lowered its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,173 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Adient were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Adient by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 394,111 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,629,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,535,000 after acquiring an additional 803,961 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Adient by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 58,209 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adient by 36.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 109,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 25,524 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ADNT shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded Adient from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.44.

Adient Price Performance

Shares of Adient stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 627.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $30.29.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

