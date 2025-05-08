Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 32,418 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 738,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,399,000 after buying an additional 129,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,616,000 after buying an additional 31,510 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,948,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMS. KeyCorp cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.78.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $111.23 on Thursday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $184.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.05. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 35.79%. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Articles

