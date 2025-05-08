Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 275,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 52,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 17,057 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $109.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $132.16.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, COO Eduardo Bernal Acebedo sold 19,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $2,155,077.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,333.42. The trade was a 49.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total value of $206,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,492 shares in the company, valued at $451,760.04. This represents a 31.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

See Also

