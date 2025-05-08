Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 640.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,986,000. This represents a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $1,029,149.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,434.40. This represents a 20.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,765 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,694 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFRM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Affirm from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna cut shares of Affirm from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Affirm Price Performance

AFRM stock opened at $51.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.26. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

