Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Position Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 176,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,909 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Alight were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Alight by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alight by 817.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alight during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alight currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Insider Activity at Alight

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,573,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,594.71. The trade was a 6.79 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim bought 22,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $150,004.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,004.68. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 125,092 shares of company stock valued at $807,755. 5.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alight Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ALIT opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.66 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Alight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.33%.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Further Reading

