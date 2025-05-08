Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 75,064 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altimmune by 12.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 31,482 shares during the period. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune Trading Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62. Altimmune, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $11.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 199,076.92% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altimmune presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Insider Transactions at Altimmune

In other news, CFO Gregory L. Weaver acquired 10,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

See Also

