Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.9% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amazon.com by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after buying an additional 2,196,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Phillip Securities downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $188.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

