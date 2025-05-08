American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Position Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,943 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,985,524 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,097,838,000 after purchasing an additional 953,766 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 60,225,707 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,049,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,041 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,280,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $92,043,000 after acquiring an additional 943,336 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,575,571 shares of the airline’s stock worth $44,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,333,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAL. UBS Group cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ AAL opened at $10.56 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.