Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,831 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Archrock by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Archrock by 580.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Archrock Stock Performance

Shares of AROC stock opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.98 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.08%.

Archrock declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

