Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,099 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 292.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 935,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 59,663 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 171,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,314,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.60 to $3.10 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.35 target price (down from $3.60) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

AMBP opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.51. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 1,760.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,000.00%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

