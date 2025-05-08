Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 493.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $579.27 million, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Avanos Medical news, SVP Kerr Holbrook sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $106,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,216.75. This trade represents a 7.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

