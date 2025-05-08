Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Azenta by 305.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Azenta by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Azenta by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Azenta by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azenta Price Performance

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.64. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $63.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZTA. TD Cowen raised Azenta to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Azenta from $59.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Azenta Profile

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

