Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 31.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 336,720 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $46,408,000 after acquiring an additional 160,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 316,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

