Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SENEA. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Seneca Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $89.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.74. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 2.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Seneca Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

