Barclays PLC Buys 6,524 Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 458.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 554,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKST stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.73. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95.

Peakstone Realty Trust ( NYSE:PKST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.85. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -321.43%.

PKST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

