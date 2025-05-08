Barclays PLC Has $620,000 Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,267 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Certara by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,437,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,455,000 after buying an additional 38,068 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Certara by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,557,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,542,000 after buying an additional 557,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Certara by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,083,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,494,000 after buying an additional 182,042 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Certara by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,818,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,668,000 after buying an additional 1,487,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Certara by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,995,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Certara from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Certara from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $17.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.44 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

