Barclays PLC Has $682,000 Position in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter worth about $795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Boston Omaha by 44.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 25,027 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Boston Omaha by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Boston Omaha by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 28,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $77,877.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,703,943 shares in the company, valued at $118,492,649.01. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,846 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,251. 23.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boston Omaha from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Boston Omaha Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BOC stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. Boston Omaha Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $485.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

