Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AROW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AROW. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $47,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,293 shares in the company, valued at $696,587.54. This represents a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,240 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AROW stock opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average is $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $426.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.78. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $50.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.