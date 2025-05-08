Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LXU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in LSB Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in LSB Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in LSB Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LXU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $10.00 price objective on LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on LSB Industries from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LSB Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

LSB Industries Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of LXU opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $476.91 million, a PE ratio of -31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $143.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.79 million. Research analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSB Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.