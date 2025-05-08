Barclays PLC Purchases 2,557 Shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Third Coast Bancshares were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

TCBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on Third Coast Bancshares from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $29.82 on Thursday. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The company has a market cap of $412.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Bobbora purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.51 per share, for a total transaction of $68,424.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,717.50. This represents a 35.04 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,470 shares of company stock valued at $135,204. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

