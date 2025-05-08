Benchmark Has Lowered Expectations for Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Stock Price

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 89.29% from the company’s current price.

GTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Gray Television from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gray Television has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NYSE GTN opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $7.28.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gray Television news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,085.95. This trade represents a 22.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 13.2% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gray Television by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gray Television by 157.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

