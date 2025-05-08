Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 27,128 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,688,148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 27,128 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.8% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,344,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,266,582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after buying an additional 12,018,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,782.4% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,269,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,540,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883,447 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $188.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

