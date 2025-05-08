Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) Holdings Boosted by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report) by 148.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 813,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,344 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 3,602.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 17,866 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Ridge Bankshares alerts:

Blue Ridge Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of BRBS opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares Profile

In related news, Director Carolyn J. Woodruff sold 8,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,171.25. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Free Report)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.