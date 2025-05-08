Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,364,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,854,000 after purchasing an additional 100,263 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,811,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,876 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,581,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,058,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $27.09 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $45.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 2.51.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

