Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $3,296,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 42,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Adolphus B. Baker sold 140,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $12,708,099.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,319,034 shares in the company, valued at $119,504,480.40. This trade represents a 9.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CALM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Cal-Maine Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $95.62 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $116.41. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.03.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $4.59. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.76 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

