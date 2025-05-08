Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 139.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.69 million, a P/E ratio of -434.20 and a beta of 0.42. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $30.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 21,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $499,991.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 536,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,720,941.10. This trade represents a 4.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Browne purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.69 per share, with a total value of $142,140.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,675. The trade was a 400.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 73,438 shares of company stock worth $1,771,303. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

