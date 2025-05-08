Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cantaloupe by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,539,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,657,000 after purchasing an additional 212,456 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after buying an additional 68,546 shares during the period. Samjo Management LLC lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 798,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cantaloupe by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 602,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Cantaloupe by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 563,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 281,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Shares of CTLP opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.35 million, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

