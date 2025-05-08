Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Stake Lowered by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Centerspace by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,594,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,617,000 after buying an additional 195,629 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 1,553.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 96,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the 4th quarter worth about $4,768,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Centerspace by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 39,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centerspace by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after purchasing an additional 28,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSR shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Centerspace in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Centerspace from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerspace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Centerspace Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CSR stock opened at $60.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.90. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $54.13 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $67.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Centerspace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is presently -275.00%.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

