Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 161.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,378 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIM. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chimera Investment to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

CIM opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.76. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gerard Creagh purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $166,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,470.37. This trade represents a 9.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.